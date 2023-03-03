Summit of the acronyms say that the agreement is close to being closed, but benches still would not have been communicated about the changes

The federation under negotiation between União Brasil and the PP will be called “União Progressista” when it is sanctioned. As found out by Power360the domes of the acronyms are in front of the articulation that is close to being finalized.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the national president of the PP, senator Ciro Nogueira (PI), lead the talks with the Union.

If it materializes, the federation would become the largest parity group in the Chamber with 108 deputies – 59 from the Union and 49 from the PP. This would potentially help Lira resolve deadlocks between parties and standing committees.

União Brasil and PL are in a backstage dispute over who should appoint the rapporteur for the 2024 Budget. Jair Bolsonaro says he agreed with the president of the Chamber that he would give up the CCJ (Commission of Constitution and Justice) to report the Budget.

The Union, on the other hand, says that it agreed to stay with the rapporteur at the CMO (Mixed Budget Commission) as a counterpart to its support for Lira in the Chamber election and because the Chamber bench was passed over in the composition of the president’s ministries Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The PL says it will not relinquish command of the Chamber’s CCJ if the acronym fails to sign the rapporteur for the 2024 Budget. hand of choice for the PT to assume the CCJ.

With the new federation “União Progressista”, however, the problem would be solved. The largest bench would be this one, which would exchange the choice of the CCJ for the Budget with the PT, giving the PL the right to choose in 2nd place. The commission chosen, which should remain with the PL, is the Inspection and Control.

The PT, in turn, claim that Lira promised them the CCJ, but there would be no extremist in charge of the Budget. This was one of the conditions for the PT to be part of the support block for the re-election of the deputy, which also included the PL.

The behind-the-scenes assessment is that the deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA), ally of the president of the Chamber, would take the post, as the Power360.

Lira will need to accommodate the interests of the 3 parties to finalize the design of the commissions, which is expected by the end of next week.

Despite the advanced stage of negotiations between União Brasil and PP, the benches have not yet received any formal communication about the agreement and any changes in the dynamics of the groups.

This could make it difficult for an announcement on the subject to come out as early as next week, even if, behind the scenes, the fact is practically enshrined, according to the report. Power30.

In theory, federations should act as a single party for at least 4 years. In the Chamber, however, under the command of Lira, the groups have been used only to account for the proportionality between the parties. As in commissions.

Oversight

The PL must get the presidency of the Inspection and Control commission. The Inspection and Control, and Finance and Taxation committees were the most coveted by the parties in the House last week.

Both give those who control them the power, in practice, to disrupt the government, summoning ministers from all areas and questioning the actions of the Executive. PT, PL, PSD and the Union showed interest in the presidencies of these collegiate bodies.

Committees precede plenary votes. It is in the thematic collegiate bodies that proposals are discussed and ministerial meetings can be approved. If there is an agreement, the bills do not even need to go through the plenary of the Chamber.

Gaining control of that commission would be a victory for Bolsonaro’s party. At a meeting of the Chamber’s bench in Brasília this Wednesday (1st.Mar.2023), the party set the goal of creating a structured opposition against the Lula government and having the command of this collegiate could help in this objective.

Composition of the CMO

The composition of the Joint Budget Commission will be defined by the Congressional Board this month. The representation of each party respects the criterion of proportionality. Thus, the largest benches in the Senate and House.

The division of chairs between acronyms and blocks is published in the 2nd half of February. After that, leaders have until March 7 to nominate CMO members. There are 40 holders, 10 senators and 30 deputies.

The election of the new Board of the CMO will take place until March 28, when the mandate of the current composition ends.

Committee members must vote for a president and 3 vice-presidents, who remain in office for 1 year. The LOA, LDO, PPA and revenue rapporteurs are appointed by party leaders. The 16 sector rapporteurs are also chosen by the leaders.