Mexico City.- The federal government has enabled 6,726 temporary shelters in 12 entities to serve the population affected by the next impact of Cyclone “Alberto” along the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico.

In an information card, the National Meteorological Service (SMN), attached to the National Water Commission (Conagua), detailed that shelters are available to protect those seeking refuge from rain, wind or strong waves.

He explained that the majority are found in Jalisco, Veracruz and Yucatán, with 1,243, 1,137 and 982, respectively.

While 811 were located in Puebla; 534 more in Campeche; 459 in Tabasco; 453 in Tamaulipas; 273 in Hidalgo; 155 in Zacatecas; 192 in Nuevo León; 150 in Coahuila; 143 in Guanajuato; 108 in Querétaro; 66 in San Luis Potosí, and 20 in Aguascalientes.

The shelters enabled for this meteorological phenomenon can be consulted on the page prepared.gob.mx.

The director of the National Center for Communication and Operation of Civil Protection, Tania Patricia Ramírez Gutiérrez, recommended that citizens avoid leaving their homes during the passage of tropical systems.

And if you live in a risk area, he stressed the importance of going to the temporary shelters set up by the authorities or seeking shelter with family or friends.

Once the weather event has passed, he advised, it is crucial to make sure there are no risks before returning to the home and checking for damage.

Meanwhile, the manager of Infrastructure Protection and Emergency Assistance (PIAE) of Conagua, Leonardo González Neri, indicated that in the region where the effects of “Alberto” are expected (Hidalgo, Puebla and Quintana Roo) there are brigades.

As well as the brigades and teams deployed in the regional emergency care centers of Campeche, Campeche; Acapetahua, Chiapas; San José del Progreso, Oaxaca; San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí; Cárdenas, Tabasco; Altamira and Reynosa, Tamaulipas; Boca del Río, Veracruz, and Mérida, Yucatán.

For preventive purposes, the ports of Altamira, Tampico, La Pesca, Puerto Matamoros, Falcón and Vicente Guerrero, in Tamaulipas, were closed to major and minor navigation, and to minor vessels, those located at the El Cuchillo dam, in Nuevo León; Tuxpan, Tecolutla, Tamiahua, Nautla and Cazones, in Veracruz; Villahermosa tabasco; Campeche, Champotón, Isla del Carmen and Seybaplaya, in Campeche; Celestún, Yucatán, as well as Cozumel, Puerto Morelos, Puerto Juárez and Isla Mujeres, in Quintana Roo.

The manager of Surface Water and River Engineering, of the General Technical Subdirectorate of Conagua, Jesús Heriberto Montes Ortiz, stressed that Conagua maintains special surveillance in the rivers, dams and towns that are in the area with forecast of intense rains.

The dams on which special surveillance is maintained are La Amistad and Venustiano Carranza, in Coahuila; La Boca, El Cuchillo, Cerro Prieto and La Libertad, in Nuevo León; Falcón and Vicente Guerrero, in Tamaulipas, as well as Paso de Piedras, in Veracruz.

Regarding flows, surveillance is maintained throughout the area, but specifically in the Bravo rivers, in Coahuila and Tamaulipas; San Juan and San Fernando Soto La Marina, in Nuevo León; Pilón, Purificación, Arroyo Grande, Soto La Marina and Guayalejo, in Tamaulipas, as well as Tempoal, Moctezuma, Pánuco, Cazones, Bobos and Kilate, in the north of Veracruz.

Additionally, authorities stated, response actions are coordinated, such as the activation of Plan DN-III-E, Plan Marina, Plan GN Auxilio and CFE Emergency Plan, and protection actions have been decreed such as the suspension of work in some centers. educational, closure of ports and access to beaches.