Federalberghi, alarm for lack of personnel

The lack of personnel has reached worrying levels and action is needed. The president of Federalberghi, Bernabò Boccaaccording to which there are hotels that cannot give rooms because they do not have cleaning waiters: paradoxical fact with the Italian unemployment rate. Bocca pointed his finger at the Basic income: “the time has come to get these people back to work”.

“These years – he said in his speech to 72nd meeting of Federalberghi – highlighted how important it is for our business to be able to count on valid, professionally competent and motivated collaborators. Unfortunately, the traditional problems of finding manpower are now joined by a phenomenon of removal of personnel from our sector. This is a phenomenon also found in other European countries and in the main tourist economies. The long period of stagnation, linked to the events of recent years, has pushed not only collaborators with fixed-term contracts, but also those with permanent contracts, protected by social safety netsto look around in search of another occupation “.” This is a situation that worries us because the outflow of professionalism often formed by our companies for a long time risks draining the sector, depriving it of the lymph that can ensure the relaunch of our activities “, underlined Bocca.

