The Federal University of Goiás (UFG), through the Technological College of the State of Goiás (Cotec), has 85,000 vacancies open for various technological courses that will be taught in distance learning and face-to-face modalities.

Distance learning courses are open at 17 university units across the state. The 85 thousand vacancies are distributed in 235 courses and the participants will have certificates of conclusion issued by the institution.

To apply, those interested must click here. The courses will be in the areas of administration, information technology, communication and cooking.