Federal university closes partnership with European dictatorship institution

The Federal University of Paraíba (UFPB) signed a cooperation agreement with the State University of Belarus. With a validity period of five years, the UFPB states that the objective is “to develop academic relationships, in all areas of teaching, extension and research considered of mutual interest between both universities”.

The government of Belarus (or Belarus) has been harassing and arresting opponents. There are also reports of torture against them. These and other facts made the European dictatorship suffer sanctions by the United States and the European Union. Alexander Lukashenko won the 2020 presidential election with more than 80% of the vote. The election was marred by violence and accusations of fraud. He has been in power since 1994. In addition to the crackdown, Lukashenko defended a vodka-based treatment and sauna trips against Covid-19.

The same release, the UFPB referred to the State University of Belarus as “a milestone in educational development in the region, attracting students and researchers from all over Asia. The international experience for a researcher, or for a student, is simply innovative in terms of intellectual, cultural and social standards”, said Leila Bijos, professor and one of the coordinators of the Internationalization of Higher Education at UFPB. The Brazilian institution also highlighted that it has already signed ten agreements with foreign universities.

According to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, there are cases of students arrested and expelled and professors fired from Belarus State University for being against the Lukashenko regime.