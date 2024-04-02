Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/04/2024 – 22:04

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) released this Tuesday (2) the results of the Institution's General Index of Evaluated Courses (IGC), which evaluated 1,998 higher education institutions, both public and private. According to the survey, 27.7% of institutions (554) had the best performance, falling between bands 4 and 5 of the indicator. Another 60.3% obtained a grade of 3; 11.7% (234) were in band 2 and 0.3% (6) in band 1, with the lowest concept.

Among federal public institutions, 94 of the 111 evaluated obtained IGC 4 or 5 and none were in bands 1 and 2 of the indicator. The number of community institutions in bands 4 and 5 increased from 31 to 39 between 2018 and 2022. Private for-profit institutions, which represent 53% (1,503) of those evaluated, increased from 183 to 215 institutions with IGC equal to 4 or 5 , in the same period.

>> See here the results released by Inep

The IGC corresponds to the average of the Preliminary Course Concept (CPC) grades, referring to undergraduate courses, and the Capes concepts of program courses referring to stricto sensu postgraduate courses, weighted by the number of enrollments for each course.

Master's and doctorate

According to Inep, no institution offering master's or doctorate courses was in band 1 of the indicator. Institutions with more programs of this nature are concentrated in the higher bands (4 and 5). “Which leads us to believe that postgraduate studies lead to relevant institutional maturity, which reverberates in graduation”, says the director of Higher Education Assessment at Inep, Ulysses Teixeira.

Other indicators

Inep also released the results of two other higher education quality indicators for 2022. The Preliminary Course Concept (CPC) combines aspects such as student performance, value added by the course, teaching staff and conditions offered for the development of the training process . Among the 8,934 undergraduate courses with calculated CPC, 35.9% (3,208) performed between bands 4 and 5 of the indicator; 54.4% (4,861) obtained average grades (3); 9.5% (848) were in band 2 and 0.2% (17) in band 1.

According to Inep, the results show a growing trend in the number of teachers with master's and doctorate degrees in educational institutions, in addition to a positive assessment by students of the conditions for offering undergraduate courses linked to the didactic-pedagogical organization, infrastructure and physical facilities and opportunities to expand academic and professional training.

The Difference Between Observed and Expected Performance Indicator (IDD) seeks to measure the value added by the course, by considering the students' results in the National Student Performance Exam (Enade) at the end of graduation, and the performance in the National Student Performance Exam. High School (Enem), of the same students when they were entering higher education. The result showed that federal and state public institutions, as well as community institutions, have more than 30% of courses in the higher IDD ranges (4 and 5). A sample of 7,569 courses was analyzed.