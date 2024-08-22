It recorded the highest value for the month in 29 years, when the historical series began; growth was 9.55% in real terms compared to July 2023

Federal government revenue reached R$ 231 billion in July. This was the highest value for the month in the historical series, which began in 1995. The value represents an increase of 9.55% in real terms (adjusted for inflation) compared to the same month in 2023. The Federal Revenue Service released the result this Wednesday (Aug 21, 2024). Here is the full result presentation (PDF – 648 kB) and report (PDF – 1 MB).

The collection of administered revenues totaled R$214.8 billion, an increase of 9.85% in real terms compared to July 2023. Meanwhile, the collection administered by other bodies was R$16.25 billion, an increase of 5.71%.

In the year to date, federal revenue totaled R$1.55 trillion in inflation-adjusted amounts. The amount represents an increase of 9.15% compared to the period from January to July 2023.

PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

The increase in revenue is favorable for the government, which is seeking to meet the target of eliminating the deficit in public accounts by 2024. The National Treasury recorded a primary deficit – which excludes the payment of interest on the debt – of R$260.7 billion in the 12 months up to June.

According to the Prisma Fiscal report from the Ministry of Finance, economic agents expect a primary deficit of R$ 73.5 billion in 2024. The estimate was released on Thursday (15.Aug.2042). The IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution) of the Senate stated that the government will have to make a “additional fiscal effort” of R$64.8 billion to eliminate the primary deficit in 2024.

On July 22, the government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) announced a freeze of R$15 billion on the Budget: blocking of R$11.2 billion on discretionary expenses and a contingency of R$3.8 billion to stay within the target limit – which is a deficit of up to R$28.8 billion.

Understand the difference:

– the government is reviewing budget expenditures, which were higher than allowed by the fiscal framework. This is more difficult to reverse; contingency – is done when there is frustration of expected revenues in public accounts.

In July, the federal government estimated a deficit of R$32.6 billion in public accounts in 2024.