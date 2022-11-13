The Federal Tax Authority has confirmed its intention to launch the “Emarat Tax” platform on December 5th.

The authority explained that the process of moving from the current electronic tax system to the electronic platform “Emarat Tax” will start from the end of the working day of the 30th of November, and work will resume through the “Emarat Tax” platform starting from the 5th of next December.

During the implementation of its plan to move to the new platform, the authority was keen that the transition be smooth to limit its impact on the transactions carried out by the authority’s clients, as it was decided that the transfer procedures should be completed before the specified dates for submitting tax returns and paying the taxes due, and that the transition be during the Eid holiday period. the National.

The new platform significantly enhances the way taxpayers can access the services of the Federal Tax Authority, to pay their taxes and obtain refunds.

The platform also supports the authority’s ability to manage the tax system in the UAE, enables decision support processes, and provides proactive services to taxpayers.

The launch of the new “Emarat Tax” electronic platform comes in line with the UAE digital government strategy 2025 and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to benefit from modern technologies and establish an integrated digital infrastructure that serves all categories of customers and the business community. in the state.

With the launch of the “Emarat Tax” platform, taxpayers will be able to take advantage of the new developed system that provides many features, as it was designed in partnership with customers to make a qualitative leap in tax management mechanisms. In addition, the authority will continue until the first quarter of next year to launch services and features Additional phases include the launch of the “Emarat Tax” smart application for smartphones.

As part of the Federal Tax Authority’s commitment to enhance communication with taxpayers and all categories of customers, and to learn more about the main features of the “Emirates Tax” platform, the Authority is holding a series of daily virtual induction workshops during the current month of November, allowing the participation of the Authority’s customers at a rate of two workshops per day.

The authority also launched, on its website, a special section to introduce the “Emirates Tax” platform, which includes detailed information about the mechanism for using the new platform, explanatory videos, all frequently asked questions about the platform with their answers and details of participation in the daily virtual induction workshops.

In addition to these awareness mechanisms, the authority will work to send all updates and important information directly to the registered taxpayers through the e-mail addresses of each registered with the authority.

