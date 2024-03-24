The Federal Tax Authority has developed three of its services for customers in accordance with the standards of the UAE approach to designing government services, “Services 2.0,” within the framework of the Government Services Quality Charter, which aims to achieve a qualitative shift in the levels of efficiency and effectiveness of government services to ensure the provision of comfortable and smooth experiences for all customers.

The Authority announced in a press statement today that it had completed the development procedures through three transformational paths, which included developing the services of “recovering value-added tax on building new citizens’ homes,” “issuing tax certificates,” and “responding to customers’ inquiries to register selective goods.”

Khaled Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, said: “This step came within the framework of the Authority’s continuous endeavor to improve the level of services provided to its customers in accordance with the highest international standards and practices, in implementation of the Government Services Quality Charter signed by the Authority.”

Al-Bustani explained that the Authority intensified its efforts during the last period to complete its integrated plan in accordance with the Government Services Quality Charter, and took effective transformation measures to accelerate the completion of three of its priority services, and reduced the number of documents required to implement them as much as possible, to achieve a tangible impact within short periods of time to improve customer experiences.

He added, “With regard to simplifying procedures and integrating with other systems and departments, the Authority has developed tax certificate issuance service procedures to speed up the issuance of certificates and improve the customer experience, as the Authority issues a tax domicile certificate to enable the applicant to benefit from the agreements to avoid double taxation to which the UAE is a party.” And the tax domicile certificate for local purposes. It also issues certificates for commercial activities. As for the chat service, the Authority has developed the service of “answering customers’ inquiries to register selective goods” to improve their experiences and provide information about the services that the Authority provides through electronic systems to partners through the channel one”.

The Federal Tax Authority indicated in its statement today that one of the most prominent features and results of the development of the three services is reducing the time for providing the “citizens’ tax refund for building their new homes” service from 25 to 20 minutes, the number of steps from 6 to 5 steps, and the number of fields from 35 to 28 fields. The search feature on the Authority’s website was improved by adding a link to apply for the service on the relevant pages to simplify access to the service, reduce the number of fields required to be filled out when submitting the application, and obtain the basic information available in the digital identity to speed up the application submission.

She added that the number of documents required for the “Issuing Tax Certificates” service has been reduced from 6 to 5 documents, and the number of fields has been reduced from 12 to 9 fields. One of the most important improvement measures for the service is developing the search feature on the Authority’s website to facilitate access to the link to enter the service, and automate verification. From some data through electronic linking, providing the option to request multiple copies of the certificate, linking with the digital identity, and providing a digital stamp on the electronic certificate to verify its authenticity.

The Federal Tax Authority explained that for the service of “responding to customers’ inquiries to register selective goods,” the time for providing the service was reduced from 5 minutes to two minutes, and the time for obtaining the service was reduced from two days to 5 minutes. Among the most important improvement measures for the service is; Responding immediately to customers’ inquiries and not having to refer them to the websites of the Authority’s partners, saving the customer’s time in obtaining the inquiry service, and providing information about the services provided by the Authority through the websites of its partners.