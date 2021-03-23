The Federal Supreme Court upheld the right of an absolute father to stay with his three children, deciding to overturn a ruling rejecting this request, affirming that there was a previous agreement between parents regarding seeing the children, accompanying them and staying with them, and it is obligatory for implementation.

In detail, a divorced woman filed a lawsuit, demanding the verdict to amend the time and place of vision for the three children, and make the vision at a specific time on Thursday, explaining that she disagreed with her ex-husband about the dates of the vision, demanding a change of the time and place of vision. Her divorced woman also submitted a meeting with a request to be seen and overnight at his home, in accordance with the reconciliation contract concluded in this regard and the previous agreement.

The Court of First Instance rejected the plaintiff’s claim, and in the opposing lawsuit to enable the father to see, accompany and spend the night with his three children on the specified days and on the day of the Eid, then the Court of Appeal ruled to cancel the ruling, and the judgment again to cancel the apartment of the children with the father and prevent him, and the ruling again for the right to see and accompany him from ten in the morning Until seven in the evening on Friday.

The father did not accept the ruling, so he appealed it by cassation, explaining that “the ruling made a mistake in applying the provisions of the noble Islamic Sharia and the law, by deciding to amend the first ruling, and not adhering to the reconciliation contracts for seeing the children, accompanying them and staying with them without taking into account the interest of the children in custody.”

The Federal Supreme Court upheld the father’s appeal, affirming that “the reconciliation contract concluded between the two parties included their agreement to see the three children, accompany and overnight, and other matters, and this agreement between them was a valid, enforceable, binding, documented and approved contract, and then no party has the right to revoke it, cancel it, or amend it. Except by mutual consent, as it is in the judgment of the executive bond, and on this the Islamic doctrines and the law were established. ”

The Personal Status Law affirmed that it is not permissible for the incubator to prevent the father from seeing his child in custody if he has, and the father may not prevent the mother from seeing her child, if the child becomes in his hand after the loss of her right to custody, or the end of that custody period.

The court concluded that the judgment of the appeal did not realize that the issue of escort and overnight stay that had been previously agreed upon between the two parties in several places and repeated times, and there is no justification for any party to denounce, annul or amend it, especially since it arose valid, enforceable and necessary for both parties and compatible with the interests of the children. Has violated the provisions of the Islamic Sharia law and the law, which necessitates its repeal.





