The Federal Supreme Court affirmed the legal principle that the judge who issues the judgment or participates in issuing it by expressing an opinion shall refrain from participating in the examination of the appeal against that judgment, confirming that this prohibition by the legislator is intended to protect the rulings of the appeal by appeal or cassation from being influenced by the previous opinion expressed from it. In order to achieve the goals of multiple levels of litigation and appeal against judgments before the higher courts that try the appealed judgment in order to extend their control over it from a legal or factual point of view, which cannot be achieved if the same judge participated in that judgment, and that the violation of these rules will result in the nullity of the judgment related to the public order. Him court of its own accord.

The court overturned a judgment that imposed life imprisonment and a fine on those accused of trafficking and drug abuse, deciding to nullify the judgment on the basis that the judge, the head of the body that issued the first-degree ruling, is the same judge who participated in issuing the appeal judgment.

The Public Prosecution referred three defendants to trial, with three counts of possession of a narcotic substance (hashish) with the intention of trafficking and possession of a psychotropic substance (amphetamine) with the intention of trafficking, and one of them was charged with the abuse of psychotropic substances, demanding that they be punished.

The Court of First Instance ruled the defendants with life imprisonment and a fine of 50 thousand dirhams for the charge of trafficking, the punishment of the accused of abuse with two years imprisonment and a fine of 20 thousand dirhams, and the acquittal of the second and third defendants from drug trafficking, deporting them all from the state after the implementation of the penalty, confiscating the seized items, and obliging them to pay the prescribed penal fees. The Court of Appeal upheld it, and the verdict was not accepted by one of them, so he appealed it, and the Federal Supreme Court ruled to overturn the judgment with a referral.

The referral court ruled to cancel the judgment issued against the accused in what he had ruled regarding the prison sentence for the second charge (trafficking in psychotropic substances), and to adjudicate again with 10 years imprisonment and a fine of 50 thousand dirhams and his confirmation otherwise, and the judgment was not accepted by the accused, so he appealed again.

The Public Prosecution submitted a memorandum requesting an annulment of the judgment for the participation of the head of the body that issued it in the body that had previously issued the revoked judgment.

For its part, the Federal Supreme Court upheld the prosecution’s appeal, affirming that the decision in the judiciary of this court is that litigation procedures and rules for issuing judgments are among the foundations of judicial organization that must be observed and adhered to because of their attachment to public order and the court will address them on their own, and the text of Article 206 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is decided upon. That «the judge refrains from participating in the examination of the case, and also refrains from participating in the ruling in the appeal if the ruling was issued by him».

The court stated that it is proven from the appeal papers that the judge, the head of the body that issued the appeal judgment, is the same judge who participated in the issuance of the revoked judgment, which means his participation in the judgment in the appeal against a judgment issued by him, which stigmatizes the nullity ruling related to public order, which is defective and requires its revocation.





