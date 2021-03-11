The Federal Supreme Court upheld the appeal of the Public Prosecution against an appeal ruling, which ruled the (Arab) accused of deportation without holding him criminally responsible for the charge of assaulting public officials, as the court indicated that the accused suffers from a mental illness, and ruled that his criminal responsibility was excluded, which would be the determination of responsibility The accused or not.

In the details, the prosecution referred a 34-year-old defendant to criminal trial, on charges of assaulting public officials while performing their duties, both verbally and verbally.

The court of first instance in the presence of the court ruled to punish the accused by imprisoning him for three months and fine him 10 thousand dirhams, for the two charges against him and deporting him from the state after the implementation of the punishment, then the Court of Appeal ruled to cancel the first ruling after amending the legal error in which the court occurred, issuing the judgment again with the absence of criminal responsibility On behalf of the accused, with his deportation from the state after the medical committee decides to stabilize his condition and discharge him from the hospital.

The accused did not accept serving the ruling, so he appealed via cassation, and the Public Prosecution also appealed against him.

The prosecution said in its appeal that the ruling erroneously applied the law, when it ruled that the accused’s criminal responsibility was absent before the issuance of the final report defining the extent of his criminal responsibility, and without following the procedures stipulated in Articles 185 and 187 of the Criminal Procedure Law, and he was also ordered to be deported from the state despite his dismissal His criminal responsibility is what is defective and deserves to be revoked.

For its part, the Federal Supreme Court upheld the prosecution’s appeal, explaining that the evidence from the medical report, on which the judgment relied, is that the accused cannot communicate via visual communication technology at the present time, because he is still suffering from a mental illness (insanity) that often affects his ability to distinguish between Right and wrong and his ability to defend himself, pointing out that the verdict ruled to deport him from the state without realizing that this measure is not ruled out until after the conviction for a misdemeanor or felony is proven, pursuant to Article 121 of the Federal Penal Code and its amendments, which is marred by it. By wrongly applying the law, it is necessary to overturn it.





