The Federal Supreme Court upheld the appeal of the Public Prosecution against an appeal ruling that ruled the (Arab) accused of deportation without holding him criminally responsible for the charge of assaulting public officials, as the court indicated that the accused suffers from a mental illness, and ruled that his criminal responsibility was excluded, which would be the determination of responsibility The accused or not.

In the details, the prosecution referred a 34-year-old defendant to criminal trial on charges of assaulting public officials while they were actually performing their duties and verbally.

The court of the first instance in the presence of With his deportation from the state after the medical committee decided to stabilize his condition and discharge him from the hospital.

The accused did not accept serving the ruling, so he appealed via cassation, and the Public Prosecution also appealed against him.

In its appeal, the prosecution said that the ruling erroneously applied the law when it ruled that the accused’s criminal responsibility was absent before the issuance of the final report defining the extent of his criminal responsibility and without following the procedures stipulated in Articles 185 and 187 of the Criminal Procedure Law, as well as an order to deport him from the state despite his ruling of the exclusion of his criminal responsibility. It is defective and needs to be revoked.

For its part, the Federal Supreme Court upheld the appeal of the prosecution, explaining that the evidence from the medical report relied on by the judgment concluded that the accused cannot communicate via visual communication technology at the present time because he is still suffering from a mental illness (insanity) that mostly affects his ability to discriminate. Between right and wrong and his ability to defend himself, pointing out that the ruling decided to deport him from the state without realizing that this measure is not ruled by him until after the conviction for a misdemeanor or felony is proven, pursuant to Article 121 of the Federal Penal Code and its amendments. The application of the law must be overturned.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

