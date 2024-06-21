Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

In a preliminary protocol, the country leaders are again calling for a limit on irregular immigration. Two countries in particular are pushing for strict rules.

Berlin – The tone is getting harsh after the Conference of Minister Presidents (MPK). On Thursday (20 June), the heads of the states met in Berlin to coordinate positions and present them to the federal government. The topics discussed included internal security and defence as well as migration. Even beforehand, there were accusations that the Chancellery of Olaf Scholz (SPD) was slowing down on the issue of migration policy.

Demands to Olaf Scholz regarding deportations

Now two federal states in particular are dissatisfied with the federal government and are clearly venting their anger. In the preliminary minutes of the meeting, which are available to this editorial team, Bavaria and Saxony say that the “results of today’s negotiations” are sobering. Since 2022, the states have repeatedly influenced the federal government and called for a change in migration policy. The government has failed to produce any notable results.

The states are calling for five concrete measures in the paper that is to be presented to the Chancellor. These include:

Dangerous individuals who are required to leave the country and cannot be deported should be placed in immediate arrest until they voluntarily return to their country of origin.

Benefits for criminals and those required to leave the country are to be reduced to the so-called physical subsistence level.

The federal government should relieve the states of the task of repatriation and set up so-called federal departure centers.

Deportations to Syria and Afghanistan should be made possible.

Border controls at the external borders are to be continued.

Irregular immigration should be limited

All federal states have long been pushing for solutions to limit irregular immigration to Germany. This time too, according to the minutes, they are calling for “clear and targeted measures”. The federal and state governments had not decided on anything very concrete in this regard at previous meetings. Rather, at the last round in March, it was agreed that they wanted to continue to discuss asylum procedures in third countries and migration agreements as well as accelerated deportations. So far, this has remained without result. The CDU-led states of Bavaria and Saxony are now complaining about this, among others.

Third country solution not compatible with the rule of law and humanity

Meanwhile, Thuringia and Bremen declared that a common European asylum policy must “ensure the rule of law in procedures and humanity.” The relocation to transit and third countries, as envisaged by the CDU in its new policy program, does not meet these requirements. Instead, “the causes of flight must finally be combated.” It is an illusion to believe that “making individual refugees worse off will improve the overall situation.”

The state leaders also discussed the issue of payment cards for asylum seekers and pushed for the implementation to be as uniform as possible. For example, there should be a cash amount of 50 euros for all benefit recipients in all federal states. Bremen and Thuringia, for their part, are calling for a “cash corridor” between 50 and 120 euros due to possible regional differences, while Rhineland-Palatinate criticised a “rigid determination” of an amount as not being effective.