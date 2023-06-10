NAfter the advance from Saarland, other federal states are also examining a salary cap for ARD directors. This is shown by research by “Business Insider”. Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia are “quite sympathetic to a cap”, it said from Saxony, where the government, however, rejects a salary cap from “regulatory points of view”.

The three states are jointly responsible for Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR). A spokesman for the Saxon state government explained that it was the task of the MDR administrative board to “negotiate sensibly here with a sense of proportion”.

Saarland is the first federal state to plan a salary cap by law. The head of the Saarländisches Rundfunk (SR) should be allowed to earn a maximum of 180,000 euros a year in the future, no more than a minister in the state government. That emerges from a discussion paper for a new SR law, which is available to Business Insider. At the moment, the post of director at the second smallest ARD broadcaster is endowed with 245,000 euros a year.

Debate about top salaries reignited

The affair surrounding Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) had reignited the debate about top salaries in public broadcasters in recent months. For West German Broadcasting (WDR) the North Rhine-Westphalian Media Minister Nathanael Liminski (CDU) a salary cap by the legislature.

"Especially after the events at RBB, I understand that many people also attach appropriate financing to public broadcasting to the level of director salaries," Liminski told Business Insider, "however, the effect on the amount of contributions is marginal."







If the initiative does not come from politicians, the boards of directors of the broadcasters could push through lower salaries. They negotiate the contracts with the directors.