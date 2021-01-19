This time, too, the wind comes from the front for Angela Merkel. This is shown by various reactions from the federal states. An internal of the 16 heads of government will precede the Corona summit on Tuesday afternoon.

In order to create less confusion due to several circulating papers, the so-called circle of four has been established, this group is preparing the draft resolution for the meeting on this Tuesday: Chancellor Merkel (CDU), Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller ( SPD), Bavaria’s head of government Markus Söder (CSU), on the preparatory level, the head of the chancellery Helge Braun, state secretary for finance Wolfgang Schmidt (SPD), the head of the Senate Chancellery Christian Gaebler (SPD) and the Bavarian representative, Karolina Gernbauer (CSU).

So far this is becoming apparent: The lockdown, which was previously limited to January 31, will be extended by two weeks to February 15 with further adjustments. Until then, there should be a clearer picture of the spread of the Vitus mutation, since this Tuesday a regulation from Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has been in force, with which thousands of follow-up examinations of positive corona tests for the mutation are to be carried out with immediate effect, each laboratory receives 220 euros per sequencing.

A CurfewFor example, as in Bavaria from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., the SPD has so far rejected it. Even the so-called “Corona leash” with a restriction of the range of motion to 15 kilometers from the city limits in regions with over 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days was very controversial, but seems to be having an effect in rural regions with diffuse outbreaks. Because in this way, the acquaintance can no longer be visited a few places further, which reduces the risk of contagion and further transmission

It should be mandatory to wear more effective masks

It should be reworked especially in the Working world and in Public transport give. A regulation with an obligation to work from home is planned if employers cannot demonstrate that this is not possible. In addition, there should be more mask protection in companies and factories and, if possible, an equalization of working hours. Also comprehensive rapid tests are under discussion. In traffic, a higher frequency of buses and trains could help reduce the number of passengers in the means of transport.

In addition, there should be an obligation to wear medical masks – that is FFP2 or the cheaper surgical masks. Schools and day-care centers should remain largely closed for the time being, for elementary schools and day-care centers they are actually thinking about changing lessons or small groups soon, according to regional circles. The experts connected in advance are of the opinion that, due to the lower risk of infection, one should act pragmatically in the interests of the child’s best interests.

Because the process of being logged out is still so diffuse – and there is no stable data basis for the spread of the much more contagious British virus mutant B.1.1.7. there, an expert discussion was held before the decisions, including with RKI boss Lothar Wieler, virologist Christian Drosten and traffic planner Kai Nagel.

Countries criticize one-sided selection of scientists

The physicist Viola Priesemann from the Max Planck Institute was not invited again, who last time called for plans for a hard lockdown with a restriction of the range of motion to five kilometers for hotspots, which ultimately became the already famous 15-kilometer corona leash .

It was said that she treated the Prime Minister “partly like kindergarten children”. In regional circles, the one-sided selection of scientists was criticized, Merkel wanted to create a threatening backdrop.

But this time too, with its tough course, it only penetrates to a limited extent. Interesting: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder does not want any tightening – beyond the curfew that is already in force in Bavaria and the FFP2 mask requirement in buses, trains and shops.

The expert committee of the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet is also skeptical about tough tightening. The fact that Merkel wanted to prevent Klaus Ströhr from joining caused displeasure among country representatives.

The situation in Great Britain harbingers for Germany

Stöhr is a German virologist and epidemiologist who previously worked for the WHO. He is of the opinion that the measures in Germany should be adjusted but not drastically tightened, because the parameter should be the situation in Germany and not the development of an as yet unclear virus mutation in other countries.

It also became clear that the situation cannot be compared with Great Britain, where the mutation had already reached at least ten percent of the cases by late autumn. In Germany, the cautiously assumed values ​​are around 1 percent. Therefore, the very hard lockdown is not necessary, it said.

The switch with the experts takes almost three hours instead of one and a half. For him, the Chancellor sums up the urgency as follows: “Without this mutation we would not have had this meeting.”

The round’s dilemma: “Everything meets a certain pandemic fatigue”. But it is also clear to Nagel: “Something has changed.” Although there is no clear B117 image due to a lack of sequencing, Nagel has extrapolated using simulations that if the virus is only spread here to one percent, it will be in two to four be the dominant form for three months.

Since it is far more contagious, 40 percent of the population would have to be vaccinated “just to be back where we were last year”. The group discussed a “basket of measures” that the connected scientists advocate as a measure for curfews. What’s the point in winter and in lockdown times, except that the supermarkets in Berlin would be full before the lockdown?

Compulsory masking requirement indoors

“The activity patterns show that this is useful, especially for visits that are less private in the evening.” He believes that a block from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., as in Bavaria, is a viable option. Even if that should fail due to the resistance of the federal states, he advises: “That should be kept in hand as a measure.”

And Bavaria shows that this brings the numbers down faster, for example the hospital patients in Munich. And what would be appropriate in terms of the risk of contagion public transport? Nagel’s surprising answer: “People should be quiet.” So basically the silent U-Bahn and S-Bahn. No conversations, no phone calls, a driving vow of silence – for fewer aerosols. Well, the best thing would be people at every subway station to control and limit the access of people, but that is hardly feasible.

And Nagel is compulsory to wear masks indoors, even at work, even during lessons (when schools are reopened, then only with alternating lessons), and preferably even when you visit friends (which also means: not to eat there) .

He considers an FFP2 mask requirement to be sensible, at least surgical masks. The round with the Chancellor showed how complex this topic is: FFP2 masks are often put on incorrectly, if the metal bracket is not pressed against the nose, too much air escapes.

But they only bring something if you inhale through the mask. For him, it is clear: The situation is more serious than many believe – and in order to get out of the lockdown loop, many consider it essential to break the infection dynamics sustainably and to go down as far as possible – by Easter at the latest.