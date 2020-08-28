At their virtual meeting with the Federal Chancellor, the heads of government of the federal states made it too easy for themselves.

The result of the conference call the heads of government of the federal states with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday is shameful. Obviously, the common ground in the fight against the corona pandemic has reduced considerably. That is more than unfortunate.

The green parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt is right when she criticizes the lack of binding force and clarity of the decisions of the virtual federal-state meeting as irresponsible. As correct as it is to differentiate according to regional concerns, it is so striking that there are still hardly any uniform criteria as to when which measures apply. “The more different the countries act, the more acceptance drops,” states Göring-Eckardt. It is exactly like that.

A vivid example of this is the farce about the fine for mask refusers: inside. After a long, heated discussion, the minister-presidents were able to agree on a lower limit of 50 euros – and then not even all of them. The result is that a violation of the mask requirement in Saxony-Anhalt still costs nothing, but in Bavaria between 250 and 500 euros. That is absurd. If you ignore the obligation to wear seat belts in the car, nobody would think of different prices in each federal state.

Even more uncomfortable, however, are the points on which it was not even possible to agree on anything tangible at all. This applies to the way spectators are dealt with at national sporting events, where all those involved could think of nothing more than to set up a working group, but above all to the lack of uniform regulations for school operations and the handling of celebrations in family or friends. Here every country will continue to cook its own soup.

Certainly, it is appropriate to take regional infection numbers into account when setting caps for such celebrations. But is that actually happening? If a maximum of 50 people are allowed to meet at a family celebration in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, with few infections, why are there up to 100 and in Baden-Württemberg in Berlin with significantly more corona infected even up to 500? That seems arbitrary – and therefore undermines acceptance.

Unity against returnees: inside from risk areas

All those involved were really only in agreement on one point: their unpleasant verbal battles against supposedly unreasonable people who, from the state perspective, undertake avoidable trips to so-called risk areas. This is problematic in several ways.

Firstly, if Prime Ministers place such importance on the unrestricted gathering of families in their federal states, then they should perhaps not ignore the fact that there are millions of people in Germany whose family members live in a so-called risk area, for example in Turkey .

Anyone who visits their relatives in Anatolia and adheres to the distance and hygiene rules is by no means more unreasonable than someone who celebrates their milestone birthday with up to 150 relatives and friends in a closed room without a distance requirement and mask requirement, like the one in North Rhine-Westphalia is permissible. On the contrary.

Second, there is also a critical arbitrariness in the definition of “risk areas”. On the List of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) are currently more than 130 of the 193 member states of the United Nations. The Federal Ministry of Health and the Interior Ministry decided on this together with the Foreign Office.

There would be no objection to this if the list were based exclusively on real infection occurrences. But this is only partially the case. When evaluating EU countries, people look pretty carefully and even very meticulously differentiate between individual regions. That is why only parts of France, Belgium, Croatia or Romania are classified as risk areas.

But this does not apply to other areas of the world. The numbers are simply not taken into account. For a number of countries outside the EU there is no comprehensible explanation for why they are on the RKI list – in any case, this cannot have anything to do with any infection process. Barbados or Grenada may be far away, but those who fly there are by no means less sensible than those who spend their vacation in Bavaria. But he or she has to be quarantined.

It is imperative that the RKI list finally loses its arbitrary character. A “risk area” should actually be a risk area. Unfortunately, there is nothing on that in yesterday’s federal-state resolution.

Questionable rollback

Thirdly, the change that has now been agreed in dealing with returnees from “risk areas” is a questionable rollback. Because there was a good reason why an alternative to the two-week quarantine at home was created at the beginning of August: the one in the Corona regulations of the federal states The fined obligation to quarantine was not worth the paper it was written on. Hardly anyone stuck to it, hardly anyone checked it.

It is not to be expected that this will change. The federal states have promised to ensure that the control of the quarantine obligations “is carried out intensively on site”. But that’s window dressing. Systematic controls would completely overwhelm the authorities. What sounds resolute is likely to have largely no practical consequences.

The planned change in the law, with which nationwide compensation for loss of income is to be excluded, is also fatal. This is practically an invitation to those who cannot work from home to bypass the quarantine. The fact that you can “free yourself” after five days won’t change that much. That makes the situation more unsafe, not safer.

The fact remains: Laws and ordinances only make sense if, on the one hand, they can be observed and, on the other hand, compliance can and will be monitored. The Prime Ministers have made it too easy for themselves.