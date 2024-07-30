Workers complain about a 24% salary gap and the dismissal of 220 employees; the company is responsible for the Brazilian nuclear submarine project

Federal state employees Amazul (Amazônia Azul Defense Technologies SA), linked to Brazil’s navywent on an indefinite strike starting this Tuesday (30.Jul.2024). They are asking for a salary adjustment and an end to layoffs in the company.

The proposal made by the company is for a 3.54% adjustment. The category, on the other hand, alleges an accumulated salary gap of 24% and the management of the state-owned company, given the dismissal of 220 employees since the beginning of 2023, according to the SINTPq (Union of Research, Science and Technology Workers).

On Tuesday, Amazul workers held a protest in front of the company’s headquarters in São Paulo. Employees from other units were taken by bus by the union to participate in the protest.

Amazul is responsible for the Brazilian nuclear submarine project. Without financial independence, the state-owned company is 100% bench by resources from the National Treasury. As of February 2024, it had 1,893 employees on its active staff.

According to the president of SINTPq, Paulo Porsani, the state-owned company, although proud of the nuclear submarine project, has been negligent with its workers, maintaining the salary gap, in addition to not wanting to discuss the other points demanded by the category.