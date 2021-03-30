B.With the corona vaccinations in Germany, there is a new precautionary age limit for the Astra-Zeneca remedy. From this Wednesday on, the preparation should generally only be used for people aged 60 and over, as the federal and state health ministers decided on Tuesday evening. Under 60-year-olds should still be able to be vaccinated with it “at the discretion of the doctor and in the case of an individual risk analysis after careful explanation”. The background is cases of blood clots (thromboses) in cerebral veins. Astra-Zeneca vaccinations only started again in mid-March after a vaccination break of several days and new checks.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) justified the decision with a view to the confidence in the corona vaccinations, but also admitted uncertainty. “Trust arises from the knowledge that every suspicion and every individual case will be investigated,” she said after consultations with the prime ministers of the federal states. The alternative was to sweep something under the carpet or to take the cases seriously. Taking all the considerations, this is the path that still leads to “the best possible trust”, said Merkel. “Even though I can’t explain the uncertainty.” That different vaccines are available is very fortunate. The federal, state and local governments now wanted to work together to clarify changes to the vaccination plans.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said that citizens could rely on vaccines approved in Germany being “meticulously monitored”. “On the other hand, it is unquestionably a setback that one of our available vaccines in this pandemic apparently has an increased risk for a certain age group.” People over 60 could now be vaccinated more quickly. “In this respect, I can really only expressly ask all people over 60 to take advantage of this vaccination offer”. The vaccine is very effective, especially in the elderly. Merkel and Spahn affirmed the goal of offering all citizens a vaccination offer by the end of the summer.

60 to 69 year olds should be included in the vaccination campaign

The federal states should now be able to include 60 to 69-year-olds in their vaccination campaigns for the Astra-Zeneca agent, according to the decision of the health ministers available to the German Press Agency. “This gives the opportunity to vaccinate this particularly endangered and numerically large age group more quickly in view of the growing 3rd wave.” At the moment, vaccinations are generally in the first two priority groups, which – based on age – include people over 70 years of age. If people under 60 choose Astra-Zeneca, these vaccinations should always be given in the practices of the general practitioners.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) had previously recommended a corresponding new age limit for Astra-Zeneca. The basis is currently available data on the occurrence of “rare but very severe thromboembolic side effects”. The committee at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced that the majority of these occurred 4 to 16 days after the vaccination in people under the age of 60. In Germany, 31 cases of such blood clots after vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca are known to date, as the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) reported on Tuesday.

The question of the necessary second vaccination dose must also be clarified. According to the decision, people under 60 who have already received the first dose of Astra-Zeneca have two options: They can also get the second vaccination from Astra-Zeneca – after consulting the doctor, “thorough explanation” and “individual risk analysis”. Second option: those affected wait for a Stiko recommendation for a second vaccination, which is expected to come by the end of April. Merkel said that it would then be clear which of the approved vaccines would also achieve full vaccination protection for these people.

According to Stiko, the first second vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca are planned for the beginning of May after the recommended waiting period of twelve weeks and the start of the vaccine in February. According to the RKI’s vaccination rate monitoring, around 2.7 million first vaccinations have been made so far, but only 767 second vaccinations for the time being.

Germany – and numerous other countries – had temporarily suspended vaccination with the Astra-Zeneca substance in mid-March. After that, however, the preparation was administered again. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had previously confirmed the safety of the vaccine, and Stiko had also spoken out in favor of further use of the product. Initially, the vaccine was only recommended for 18- to 64-year-olds in Germany, as insufficient study data were available for older people.

Even before the decision by the federal and state governments, Berlin, Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia had suspended Astra-Zeneca vaccinations for people under 60. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the heads of five of the six university clinics spoke out in favor of a temporary vaccination ban for younger women. The risk of further deaths is too high.

Significantly larger quantities of vaccines are expected overall in the second quarter. According to an overview by the Federal Ministry of Health on March 22, the manufacturers promised around 70 million doses in their forecasts: 40.2 million should come from Biontech / Pfizer, 12 to 15 million from Astrazeneca, 6.4 million from Moderna and around 10 million by Johnson & Johnson.