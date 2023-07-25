The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources revealed the existence of government directions aimed at preparing federal standards for the application of the remote work system, before the end of this year, considering that this step serves the country’s directions towards setting legislative frameworks for the governance of the remote work system, especially in light of the continuous endeavors of the UAE government towards applying international best practices, to improve the level of government work system, and achieve the best results, in terms of raising productivity, attracting talents and competencies, and providing quality services to customers.

The UAE has implemented the remote work system in the federal government sector since 2017, by applying it experimentally in some federal agencies, and was able to measure its impact on productivity, which helped the success of the experiment and the continuity of providing services during the period of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The authority stated, in its “Human Resources” magazine, that the UAE government is proactive in adopting the thought of managing transformation in work methodologies and its various types, and that it has succeeded in strengthening its position globally, thanks to comprehensive digital transformation efforts and its integrated technical structure, stressing that it is always striving to improve its experiences, search for best applied practices, and create promising future models in various fields of work.

And she stated that productivity levels have improved in some areas in light of the implementation of the remote work system, despite the different experiences of the authorities, as a result of efforts and continuous work to employ technological solutions and tools to enhance communication and interaction, employee involvement and the consolidation of team spirit, in addition to other factors, the most important of which are legislative flexibility, speed in policy development and technical readiness through the availability of advanced digital infrastructure, institutional confidence and confidence of leadership and employees.

She indicated that the government continued to develop and improve systems, and provided flexibility to federal entities in adopting appropriate solutions and tools to measure the productivity of employees working in the remote work system, in addition to that the human resources legislation applied at the level of the federal government is characterized by sufficient flexibility, which would facilitate the process of applying new, non-traditional work patterns, such as flexible work, remote work, and other patterns made available by the legislator, and stipulated in the new human resources law in the federal government that entered into force early this year.

success reasons

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that the remote work system is still applied at the level of the federal government, according to the Cabinet’s decision regarding the new weekly work system in the federal government, explaining that the results of the studies conducted on this system concluded that the top five jobs benefiting from the remote work system, on Friday, are the jobs of “support services, institutional development, legal jobs, financial jobs, and health and safety jobs.”

She indicated that there are five main reasons that contributed to the success of the remote work experience in the federal government, which are: legislative flexibility, leadership confidence in work teams and employees, employing modern technology in performance and productivity follow-up processes, the readiness of the integrated digital infrastructure, in addition to the availability of digital government services and smart electronic systems that help in the continuity of communication and service provision.