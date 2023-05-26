Use of technology was recommended by the MPF for reducing police lethality by more than 50%

About 6,000 PRF (Federal Highway Police) agents –half of the staff– will use body cameras from April 2024, announced the Ministry of Justice and Public Security on Thursday (May 25, 2023).

According to the Bodycams Strategic Project, coordinated by the folder, the practical tests begin in November this year.

Studies indicate that the use of technology reduces police lethality by more than 50%, in addition to halving complaints about police conduct.

The Secretary for Access to Justice of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Marivaldo Pereira, said in an interview with journalists that the cameras are important instruments to avoid cases like that of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos.

1 year ago, Genivaldo was killed in an approach by highway police, in Sergipe. He was locked in a car used as a kind of gas chamber.

“And I believe I could have avoided situations like Genivaldo’s, without a doubt. Therefore, this is a very symbolic policy. For us, it is an extremely regrettable episode. The pain of that family is indescribable. Our wish is that this will never happen again within the scope of the Federal Highway Police or any other police”, declared Pereira.

In January of this year, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) recommended that the PRF use body cameras. The idea arose because of the murder of Genivaldo.

Genivaldo case

In April, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) maintained the arrest of the 2 federal road police officers accused of the death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos by asphyxiation in a corporation vehicle, in May 2022.

The ministers of the 6th Panel of the Court understood that the police acted with disproportionate force and contrary to internal rules. In addition, the magistrates considered that the victim had mental problems and offered no resistance to the approach.

In January, the Justice of Sergipe determined that the PRF agents involved in the case be submitted to a popular jury for the crimes of torture and triple murder.

Images posted on the internet show police action. After being placed in a smoky police car, the man struggles with his legs out as a highway patrolman keeps the trunk lid down, preventing him from getting out. Genivaldo would have been stopped by the agents for riding a motorcycle without a helmet.

With information from Brazil Agency.