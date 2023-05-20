First files on tax benefits released by the agency show BRL 51 billion in benefits to companies

The Federal Revenue Service published on its website the 1st wave of information on tax exemptions granted to Brazilian companies. Ordinance of the agency (full – 596 KB) published on Tuesday (May 16) determined that companies receiving tax benefits be listed within 15 days.

The first files show BRL 51 billion in exemptions to 15,691 companies. They refer to 2021. The mining company OKfor the time being, appears at the forefront with BRL 20 billion tax incentives (R$19 billion for Vale and R$1.2 billion for Salobo Metais, a subsidiary of Vale).

The current government tries to reduce tax benefits as part of the effort to contain the fiscal deficit. The opening, for the first time, of details of granting tax benefits to companies is part of the effort to reassess policies in the sector.

Data from unafisco show that the federal government should stop collecting BRL 568 billion in 2023. The BRL 51 billion in the files revealed by the Revenue so far are, therefore, just a part of it.

In these partial data, the incentives granted to Vale are much higher than that of any other company that appears on the Revenue list so far. The companies with the most incentives that are in the sequence, behind Vale, are:

Benefit for being in the North region

Most of the tax benefits delivered to Vale are due to incentives to deduct 75% of the tax from companies that invest in sectors of the economy considered a priority in the regions of Sudene (Superintendence for the Development of the Northeast) and Sudam (Superintendence for the Development of the Amazon).

A Law 13799/2019which updates the measure provisional 2,199/2001establishes the tax incentive mechanism used by Vale.

It benefits companies that file projects of “installation, expansion, modernization or diversification, framed in sectors of the economy considered, in an act of the Executive Branch, as priorities for regional development”.

In all, Vale obtained BRL 17 billion tax reduction or exemption on account of this benefit. Salobo Metais, a subsidiary of the company, also obtained BRL 1.1 billion exemptions for this benefit.

Another R$947 million refer to the exemption for Vale to reinvest 40% to 50% of income tax in projects in the region where Sudam and Sudene operate. This other benefit is regulated by law 8,167/1991.

“Vale has gigantic projects in this region. He has [a mina de ferro de] Carajás, has railroads, has many projects. This value reflects the enormity of the company in the North”, says Mauro Silva, president of Unafisco (National Association of Tax Auditors).

“Tax relief in itself is not bad. But what is returning to society? How much of those billions that Brazil gave up to Vale return to Brazilians and how much end up being redistributed in profits for shareholders? How much does Vale contribute to the environment?”, he asks.

Over the past decade, the company has been involved in two major human and environmental tragedies:

Brumadinho – Vale was responsible for the dam at the Córrego do Feijão Mine in Brumadinho (MG), which broke on January 25, 2019, causing the death of 272 people and spreading ore waste across the Paraopeba River basin;

– Vale was responsible for the dam at the Córrego do Feijão Mine in Brumadinho (MG), which broke on January 25, 2019, causing the death of 272 people and spreading ore waste across the Paraopeba River basin; mariana – Vale is one of the owners of Samarco, mining company responsible for the Fundão dam, in Mariana (MG). On November 5, 2015, the collapse of this other dam caused 19 deaths.

Other benefits

Most of the tax benefits granted to Vale are linked to operations in the North and Northeast, as explained above.

There are, however, other tax exemptions from which Vale has benefited:

Food Program (BRL 400 million) – deduction of the tax to be paid from twice the expenses that the company has incurred with worker meal programs;

– deduction of the tax to be paid from twice the expenses that the company has incurred with worker meal programs; Pronac (BRL 352 million) – deductions related to cultural sponsorships linked to the National Cultural Support Program;

– deductions related to cultural sponsorships linked to the National Cultural Support Program; Child and Adolescent Rights funds (BRL 108 million) – deduction associated with such funds;

– deduction associated with such funds; elderly funds (R$ 109 million) – deduction associated with such funds;

deduction associated with such funds; sports sponsorships – (R$ 100 million);

oncology care support program (BRL 9 million)

health support program for people with disabilities (R$ 6 million);

extension of maternity and paternity leave (R$ 7 million);

audiovisual (R$ 3 million) – incentive to cultural and audiovisual activities.

Other side

O Power360 approached Vale to ask if the company would like to comment. The digital newspaper received the following statement: “Data on Vale’s tax incentives are released quarterly by the company and are in compliance with current tax legislation”.