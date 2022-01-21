The Federal Revenue will open the consultation to another residual lot of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF), on Monday (24), at 9 am. The new payments will cover residual refunds from previous years. That is, taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh in 2021 or previous years, and then settled the pending issues with the Tax Authorities, will receive.

The amount referring to the residual lot of the IRPF will be placed in the account registered by the taxpayers, on January 31st. In total, 240,744 people should receive the residual lot, totaling R$ 281,936,411.15. Of the total, BRL 96,664,742.30 will be allocated to taxpayers who have legal priority for receiving the refund, such as elderly people over 80 years old, people between 60 and 79 years old, citizens with some physical or mental disability, or serious illness and professionals whose main source of income is teaching.

To consult the refund, it is necessary to enter this link, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”. The only data requested by the site are: CPF and date of birth.

If the residual lot credit is not deposited, for reasons such as closing the account at the bank registered by the taxpayer, the amounts will be available for 12 months at Banco do Brasil, for redemption.

