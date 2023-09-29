From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/29/2023 – 7:17

The Federal Revenue pays this Friday (29) the 5th and final batch of the 2023 Income Tax refund. According to the agency, the batch will cover 1.2 million taxpayers, with a transfer of R$ 1,965,610,737. Since September 22nd, citizens can check the amounts they have to receive through the official website of the Revenue.

Deposits will be made with an adjustment of 4.28%, as the refund value is adjusted monthly according to the basic interest rate, Selic, which is currently 12.75% per year.

+Receita analyzes ‘atypical events’ with repercussions on income tax collection and impact on FPE and FPM

The Revenue justifies the charges by stating that the amounts to be refunded are updated by the Selic from the month following the delivery of the declaration. In other words, those included in this last batch will have the refund updated by the current interest rates for the months of August and September.

The refund is made to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration, directly or by indicating a Pix key. If, for any reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen will be able to reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing this linkor by calling the BB Relationship Center via telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone number exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not receive the refund, it is worth checking whether it has fallen through the cracks. It is worth highlighting that the Revenue will send letters to taxpayers who fall into this situation.

The declarant can check the status of the declaration through the “My Income Tax” application available on the internet or for mobile devices (cell phones and tablets).

To consult pending issues and guidelines for regularization in fine-mesh cases, it is not necessary to visit the Federal Revenue Office in person. The query is available in the “DIRPF Extract”, which can be accessed on the Federal Revenue Virtual Service Center (e-CAC) page on the internet.

Did it fall through the fine mesh? See how to regularize

The Federal Revenue Secretariat will send letters to taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh of Income Tax 2023. According to data from the agency, 3% of all declarations made were withheld, which represents a number of more than 1.3 million people .

Until October 16th, the IRS will inform taxpayers on how to regularize their situation. The first batch of information has already been sent and, by the date informed, more than 400 thousand taxpayers will have been notified.

For the Revenue, the sending of documents aims to promote self-regularization on the part of taxpayers, guiding and encouraging people to maintain their regular situation, in addition to avoiding inspection procedures that may result in penalties such as, for example, fines. craft.

According to the Tax Authorities, of the total of 1.3 million people retained in the fine mesh, 954 thousand declarations had taxes to be refunded (70% of the total), 386 thousand declarations had taxes to be paid (28% of the total), while another 25 One thousand declarations had no value to be refunded or paid (2% of the total).

See below the most common mistakes made by taxpayers when declaring income tax and which end up keeping the citizen caught in the IRS:

not declaring income received punctually in the calendar year;

do not include income received by the dependent;

not reporting all retirement income, when the holder or dependent receives retirement from more than one paying source;

error in the value or year of the declared medical expense;

report expenses that cannot be deducted as such as medical expenses; or

inform deductions not permitted by law when calculating personal income tax.

Rectification

Taxpayers who have rectified their declaration can now check on the Federal Revenue website whether they will have access to the 5th batch of IR 2023 refund.

To check the information, access the IRS app or website and select “My Income Tax”. Then, click on “Consult Refund”, informing CPF, date of birth and the year corresponding to the declaration.

The rectification of the document and the correction of pending issues found by the IRS do not guarantee that the taxpayer will receive his refund in the 5th batch, as he moves to the end of the refund queue after the rectification.

However, the taxpayer can still receive their amounts in so-called residual lots, which will be paid in the coming months or even in 2024. This is the case for those who rectified or submitted the declaration after September 15th.

The so-called residual lots are paid to taxpayers who fell through the cracks, but managed to regularize their outstanding issues. According to the IRS, payment begins in the month following the last batch allocated to taxpayers who declared correctly. Therefore, the expectation is that the residual values ​​for 2023 will be paid from October 31st of this year.