Management of the former president brought pieces from Saudi Arabia valued at R$ 16.5 million without declaring and paying taxes

This Saturday (3.Mar.2023) the Federal Revenue Service called the MPF (Federal Public Prosecution Service) of Guarulhos, in São Paulo, to investigate the case of jewelry brought illegally by the government of the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The pieces with diamonds valued at BRL 16.5 million would be a gift from the Saudi Arabian government to former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The jewels were seized at the airport in Guarulhos (SP). The objects were in the backpack of the adviser to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, who was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

According to the newspaper report The State of S. Paulo, Bolsonaro would have tried to get the gift back at least 4 times. The Ministry of Mines and Energy also called Itamaraty, but was unable to recover the jewels.

The last time the former president would have made an attempt was on December 29, 2022, before leaving the Presidency of the Republic and traveling to the United States.

In an interview with TV Globoa prosecutor stated that “draws attention to pressure from the authorities” and that the possible intervention to recover the pieces “seems to be the most serious” in case.

INVESTIGATIONS

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, said he will ask the PF (Federal Police) to investigate a possible attempt by the government of former President Bolsonaro to bring diamond jewelry to Brazil without paying taxes.

In your profile on twitterDino stated that the case may “configure the crimes of embezzlement, embezzlement and money laundering, among other possible crimes”.

the deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) sent this Saturday (4.Mar.2023) to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the State of São Paulo a request for an investigation into passive corruption in the jewelry case.

The Psol bench should file a representation at the MP (Public Ministry) on Monday (6.Mar) to investigate the case.

“Bolsonaro tried to illegally bring diamonds to Brazil and even used a FAB plane to rescue contraband. We cannot normalize this militia behavior. It is inadmissible that a President of the Republic shamelessly uses the government to enrich his own family“, said the leader of the party in the Chamber of Deputies Guilherme Boulos (SP).