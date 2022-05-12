For 72% of industrial companies, the strike of tax auditors from the Federal Revenue has a negative impact on production. The slowness in the clearance of products, both in import and export, is the main problem, they replied. The strike movement at the Tax Authorities is a way of searching for salary improvements and recomposing the orphan’s budget.

The data is from a survey by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry), released this Thursday (May 12, 2022). The poll was taken from March 29 to April 8. Of the 163 companies operating foreign trade, 77% carry out both export and import activities. Here’s the intact (686 KB).

For Constanza Negri Biasutti, Foreign Trade manager at CNI, the extension of the strike is intensifying the difficulty in obtaining inputs and raw materials, having a negative impact on domestic production.

Additionally, exporting companies are increasingly delivering their products late and losing sales contracts.

“Companies have suffered negative consequences caused by the pandemic, such as congestion in ports, lack of containers and high freight rates”, said Constanza.

Among the companies consulted, 69% say that their production was affected. In foreign trade, the strike imposes difficulties for 64% of exporting companies and 79% of importing companies.