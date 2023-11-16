Page now requires less data to be filled in and has done away with the “Business Name” field

The Federal Revenue simplified this Wednesday (15.Nov.2023) the opening form to become MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) through the Entrepreneur Portal.

The user will no longer have to fill in the field called “Business Name”.

According to the tax authorities, the registration process will be more transparent from the citizen’s point of view. The objective is to accelerate the legalization of opening companies in the country.