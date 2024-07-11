Federal Revenue agents seized 51 kilos of pure cocaine inside an unmarked box at the Cargo Terminal of Rio de Janeiro International Airport – Galeão, on Governador Island, in the northern part of the city, on Wednesday (10). The value of the drug is estimated at R$3 million.

According to the IRS, inside the box there were two suitcases, each with two backpacks containing 46 packages of the drug.

The seizure operation involved two sniffer dogs and the 7th Tax Region’s Division for Surveillance and Suppression of Smuggling and Tax Evasion, which encompasses Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo. The agents performed a drug test and confirmed that the drug was cocaine. No one was arrested during the operation.



