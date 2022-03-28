BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The federal government’s revenue increased by 5.27% in February over the same month last year, at 148.664 billion reais, the Federal Revenue Service announced on Monday.

The result was the highest for the month of the historical series of the Revenue adjusted for inflation, started in 2007.

In the first two months of the year, the real growth in collection was 12.92%, to 383.986 billion reais, also with the strongest performance for the period in the series.

(By Bernardo Caram)

The post Federal revenue rises 5.3% in February, at R$148.7 billion, record for the month appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Federal #revenue #rises #February #R1487 #billion #record #month #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO