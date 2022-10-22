





The Federal Revenue will open next Monday (24) the consultation of the residual lot of the Income Tax. The consultation can be made from 10 am on the IRS.

There are more than 471 thousand taxpayers who had settled their accounts with the tax authorities, but who had the document withheld in the fine mesh. They will receive a total of R$ 800 million.

To find out if he was included in this lot, the taxpayer simply clicks on “My Income Tax” and then clicks on “Consult the Refund”. It will still be possible to consult the Revenue app for smartphones and tablets.

The money will be deposited on October 31st in the account informed in the Income Tax declaration. In all, 471,447 taxpayers who declared in previous years will be included in this residual lot.

If the refund amount is not deposited in the account informed in the statement, such as, for example, if the account is deactivated, the money will be available at Banco do Brasil and must be redeemed within one year.

In this case, the taxpayer may schedule the credit in any bank account in his/her name, through the BB Portal or by contacting the banking institution’s relationship center, at 4004-0001 (capital), 0800-729-0001 ( other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If, for some reason, the taxpayer does not redeem the money from his refund after that one year, he will have to apply for the amount on the e-CAC portal. When entering the page, you must access the menu “Declarations and Statements”, click on “My Income Tax” and then in the field “Request a refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

According to the Federal Revenue, of the 471,447 declarants, 6,483 are over 80 years old, 54,365 are between 60 and 79 years old, 5,516 have some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 23,070 have teaching as their main source of income.

To taxpayers who are not yet in this residual lot, the IRS informs that they must extract an extract from the declaration to find out about pending issues. To do this, simply enter the Virtual Taxpayer Assistance Center (e-CAC). If there is confirmation of pending, there is a need to send a rectifying statement and, with that, wait for the next batches referring to taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh.







