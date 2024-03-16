Deadline for delivery is May 31st; Tax authorities' expectation is to reach 43 million declarations in 2024

The number of deliveries of IRPF (Individual Income Tax) declarations reached 2,010,225 at 9:03 pm this Saturday (March 16, 2024). It is the 2nd day of the deadline for sending the document to IRS.

Anyone who needs to declare income tax will have until May 31st to submit the documentation. The Tax Authority expects to receive approximately 43 million declarations in 2024.

If the citizen meets the mandatory criteria and does not declare Income Tax within the established deadline, his CPF (Individual Person Registration) will be irregular. This may affect you in some government activities, such as issuing a passport and receiving benefits through social programs.

The individual may also be subject to a fine ranging from R$167.74 to 20% of the tax due. To regularize the situation, the citizen must declare Income Tax even after the deadline has passed.

The taxable income limit that requires taxpayers to declare increased from R$28,559.70 to R$30,639.90.