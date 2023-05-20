Estadão Contenti

As of June 1, the use of cell phones and equipment that capture images will be prohibited at the Air Cargo Terminal (Teca) at Cumbica International Airport, in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo. This is what Decree 56 of the Federal Revenue Office at the Airport of Guarulhos determines, which also regulates the use of these devices in the Restricted Security Areas of the passenger terminals and on the airport patios.

The measure comes after two Brazilians, Katýna Baía and Jeanne Paolini, had their luggage tags placed on suitcases with 40 kg of cocaine, which led to their arrest in Germany for international drug trafficking. The exchange was made in a restricted area by third-party airport employees.

Zheng Jinfeng, from the Customs Office at the São Paulo International Airport, says that the prohibition on the use of cell phones by employees at the airport was not due to the exchange of tags on the suitcases of the two women. According to him, the ordinance was the result of work started a few months ago, together with the GRU Airport concessionaire. and the Federal Police, “prior to the case of the Brazilian women who were arrested in Germany”.

According to the ordinance, the use of cell phones and other equipment that capture images, private or business, at Teca must be authorized by the Federal Revenue and the authorized spaces will be signaled and demarcated by the concessionaire. In the restricted security areas of the passenger terminals and on the patios, employees can use business cell phones, “provided they have proven technology to block image capture”, determines the ordinance.

The ordinance only applies to São Paulo Airport because, according to Jinfeng, the discipline of access to customs areas is carried out by the local authority of the Federal Revenue Service at the airport.

It will be up to the concessionaire to grant and control authorizations for the use of cell phones at the airport, however the Federal Revenue will have access to the concessions, and inspection will be the responsibility of both, according to the Federal Revenue agent. “A seal will be placed on this equipment, facilitating the control of the entry of this equipment in the restricted areas of the airport”, he explains.

According to the ordinance, the penalties are provided for in Law No. 10,833/03, which deals with tax legislation, and in the rules of the National Civil Aviation Safety Program, “which provide for the cancellation of the accreditation granted, without prejudice to other penalties, depending on the action performed with the equipment”, informs Jinfeng.

In a statement, GRU Airport, which manages Guarulhos Airport, informed that it constantly works together with the Public Safety Bodies to improve airport security, having collaborated with the elaboration of Ordinance ALF/GRU Nº 56, of April 26 from 2023.























