Data transmission in the new version of the program will be released from this Thursday (Feb 29th)

A IRS released a new version of the DCTF Generator Program (Statement of Federal Tax Debts and Credits). The update brings a series of improvements and new features that aim to simplify the process of filling out and submitting the DCTF, both for active companies and those in the process of closing or restructuring.

The transmission of DCTF completed in the The new version of the program will be released starting this Thursday (Feb 29, 2024). It is necessary to record the DCTF created in previous versions before installing the new program.

The platform is used to complete the monthly DCTF, original or amended, including the declaration to which legal entities in a situation of extinction, incorporation, merger or spin-off, total or partial, are obliged, relating to the triggering events occurring from the 1st of August 2014.

Read the update news: