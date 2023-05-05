According to the Tax Authorities, 35,230 declarants allegedly reported false health expenses between 2018 and 2022

This Thursday (May 4, 2023) the Federal Revenue Service launched Operation Pathogen, an investigation to investigate 35,230 declarants who allegedly reported false health expenses in their IRPF (Individual Income Tax) declaration between 2018 and 2022.

According to the Tax Authorities, those investigated declared approximately R$ 350 million in false expenses in the area for 472 independent professionals.

“Although the professionals informed the receipts in their own declarations, the comparison with other tax, equity and financial data led the Revenue to suspect that the payments were fictitious”, informed. read the full of the note (608 KB).

Also according to the statement, the biggest points of concentration of the Pathogen operation are in Goiás (R$ 76 million declared) and in São Paulo, with around 10,000 statements investigated.

Read below 2 cases investigated in Operation Pathogen:

a physiotherapist in Mato Grosso claimed to have received R$ 4.4 million from 7 states in 2021; It is

a dentist with tax domicile in Rio de Janeiro declared having received R$ 5.5 million from 5 states;

Also according to the Federal Revenue, for example, the physiotherapy investigated would have to work 24 hours a day for 1 year, charging an average of R$ 502 per hour to reach the declared income.

The Brazilian tax authorities said it will subpoena investigators to prove the payment and provision of the service. He also informed that the declarants can self-regulate while they are not subpoenaed.

“If they do not rectify the declarations or prove the payments and the provision of services, taxpayers will be subject to the payment of the tax plus fine and interest, in addition to possible criminal and administrative sanctions”said the statement.