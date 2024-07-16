Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 15:31

The Federal Revenue Service has announced a digital auction with 231 seized and abandoned items. Among the goods are iPhones, stereos, vehicles and bottles of wine. Initial bids can begin at 8 am on July 25.

Minimum bids for items range from more than R$1,100 for iPhone models to R$1 million for computerized automatic door systems. The auction is open to individuals (restricted to some lots) and legal entities.

The items auctioned must be collected from the Federal Revenue offices in the cities of Araraquara, Bauru, Franco da Rocha, Guarulhos, São José do Rio Preto, Santo André, São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Sorocaba and Taubaté, in the state of São Paulo. The collection of the lots must occur within 30 days of the purchase and must be scheduled in advance.

Payment for goods must be made using the Federal Revenue Collection Document (DARF) by the first business day after the date of its granting. It is also possible to pay up to 15 days late, with the addition of a fine.

Federal Revenue auction rules

The list of goods can be found in full on the Federal Revenue website through this link link.

Interested parties must make initial proposals by 9:00 pm on July 29, through the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-Cac) at link . Only one offer per bidder will be allowed.