It totaled R$2.358 trillion last year, with a real drop (considering inflation) of 0.12% compared to 2022

A IRS said this Tuesday (January 23, 2024) that federal revenue totaled R$2.358 trillion in 2023. The value represents a real drop – considering inflation – of 0.12% compared to the previous year, when it added R$2.360 trillion. It was the first real drop since 2020, the year of the covid-19 pandemic.

The tax report is published monthly. Here is the full presentation (665 kB) and the document 2MB).

The collection administered by the Federal Revenue totaled R$2.086 trillion, which represents a real increase of 1.02%. The collection managed by other bodies totaled R$132.5 billion, a drop of 17.97% compared to 2022.

From January to December, the Federal Revenue recorded a balance of revenue frustration of R$46.07 billion in non-recurrent situations, considered atypical. Are they: