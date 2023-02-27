Delivery period will be from March 15th to May 31st; Tax authorities announced pre-filled declaration

The Federal Revenue said this Monday (Feb.27.2023) that it should receive from 38.5 million to 39.5 million IRPF (Individual Income Tax) statements during the delivery period. The information was released during an interview with journalists at the Ministry of Finance auditorium.

In 2022, the Tax Authorities received 36.3 million declarations. Here’s the full of the presentation (3 MB).

Follow the IRS announcement:

The deadline for IRPF declarations in 2023 runs from March 15 to May 31. According to the Federal Revenue, the period of 77 days “makes life easier for the taxpayer who will have the option of a pre-filled declaration already at the opening of the delivery period”.

The pre-completed statement must contain information retrieved on properties acquired and registered in a note. According to Federal Revenue Undersecretary for Collection, Registration and Service, Mario Dehon, the measure will reduce the number of declarations that will fall into the fine mesh.