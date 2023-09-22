The request to join the program had been filed by the company on September 14; Shein and Aliexpress also participate

The Federal Revenue approved the entry of the Singaporean company Shopee in the Conform Remittance program, which exempts import tax for international purchases made on the company’s website hosted in Brazil. Orders up to US$50 (R$245, at the current price) will not be charged.

The request to join the program was made on September 14, after competitors such as Shein and Aliexpress joined Remessa Compliance. The company’s certification was published in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) this Friday (September 22, 2023). Here’s the complete of publication (PDF – 128 kB).

On September 14, Shein joined the program. This Friday (September 22nd), in addition to Shopee, the Federal Revenue approved the entry of e-commerce eBazaar to Revenue According.

Despite the exemption, Shopee will still have to pay ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) of 17% for orders from individuals. Purchases over US$50 will be taxed at 60% of the product value plus state tax.

To be exempt, companies must adhere to the Federal Revenue Compliance Program. Any company that does not register with the system will continue to be charged the tax. The objective is to regularize and have more control over operations.

