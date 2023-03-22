Federal Reserve raises US interest rate by 0.25 percentage points

Fed raised the country’s interest rates to the range of 4.75% to 5%. | Photo: Marcelo Andrade/Gazeta do Povo

The Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States, decided to increase this Wednesday (22) interest rates to the range of 4.75% to 5%, up 0.25 percentage points. This is the ninth consecutive increase determined by the institution and occurs within financial market expectations. With that, the interest range is at the highest level since 2007. The decision was unanimous.

This afternoon, the Brazilian Central Bank should release the Selic, the basic interest rate. “Recent indicators point to modest spending and manufacturing growth. Job gains have picked up in recent months and are proceeding at a robust pace; the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains high,” the Fed said in a statement. announcement.

In a note, the institution also mentioned the crisis that hit American banks such as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. “The US banking system is solid and resilient. Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain. The Committee remains very attentive to inflation risks”, says the statement.