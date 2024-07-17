Economic activity is losing steam in the United States. The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book confirms the slowdown that other indicators have been showing, such as those of the labour market and the evolution of gross domestic product (GDP). Barring any surprises, this moderation of economic activity, together with lower pressures on the price side, will allow the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates from September.

The Beige Book reviews economic conditions in the 12 districts into which the Federal Reserve has divided the United States. It provides a somewhat impressionistic overview of economic conditions that helps interpret other indicators, based on a variety of information, mostly qualitative, gathered from sources in each of those districts. It is published eight times a year.

“Economic activity maintained a slight to moderate growth rate in most districts,” says the edition published this Wednesday. “However, while seven districts reported some level of increase in activity, five reported stagnant or declining activity, three more than in the previous reference period. Wages continued to grow at a modest to moderate pace in most districts, while prices generally rose moderately,” it adds in its general conclusions.

The Beige Book has a separate section on prices. It says they rose at a moderate pace, with only a couple of districts recording small increases. While overall consumer spending was largely unchanged, almost all districts reported that retailers were discounting items or that price-sensitive consumers were buying only essentials, lowering the quality of their purchases, buying fewer items or shopping for the best deals.

According to official statistics released last week, prices fell by 0.1% in June, leaving the annual rate at 3.0%, compared with 3.3% in the previous month. That, pending additional price and labor market indicators in the coming months, paves the way for the Federal Reserve’s policy-making committee to cut interest rates in September for the first time in four and a half years. The market has taken such a cut for granted and some even expect three cuts before the end of the year, at meetings in September, November and December.

The time is coming

In a speech prior to the publication of the Beige Book, one of the Federal Reserve’s advisers, Christopher Waller, has indicated that the moment to lower the price of money is approaching. “Although I do not believe that we have reached our final destination, I do believe that we are approaching the moment when a cut in the official interest rate is justified,” He said in a speech at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, in Missouri.

“Now the situation [del mercado laboral] “The labor market has changed dramatically,” he said. “The labor market is at an optimal point: job growth is not excessive when taking into account immigration, nominal wage growth is approaching the rate compatible with price stability, the unemployment rate is approaching what is considered its long-term value, the job vacancy rate is approaching its pre-pandemic level, and the involuntary dismissal rate has remained stable at 1% for more than two years. As for the employment side of the dual mandate, it is quite possible that we will achieve a soft landing,” he said.

The dual mandate is to achieve maximum employment and price stability. Despite his hope for a soft landing, that is, an economic slowdown that would allow inflation to be contained without causing a recession that would greatly increase unemployment, he warned: “I see more risk of unemployment rising than we have seen in a long time.”

Waller’s comments add to other messages from members of the Federal Reserve, including its president, Jerome Powell. On Monday, at an event in Washington, Powell said that confidence has improved that inflation is heading sustainably toward the 2% price stability objective, which is the condition that the central bank has set for beginning to lower the price of money: “We did not gain confidence in the first quarter, but the three readings of the second quarter, including the one last week, increase confidence somewhat,” Powell said. “Now that inflation has come down and the labor market has actually cooled, we are going to look at both mandates,” Powell said. “They are much better balanced.”

