Fed Towards Rate Cut, What to Expect

The dynamics of financial markets can change dramatically in a matter of days. In the first week of September, the S&P 500 closed every session down, posting a weekly loss of 4.25%, its worst loss of the year so far. However, the following week, the one just ended, saw a radical change. Wall Street recorded gains in every single session, closing with its best week of 2024 and recovering all of its previous losses, adding more than $1.3 trillion to the value of the S&P 500 index.

It was not a partial rebound, but a collective surge. All the main groups of the US equity benchmark recorded gains. From mega caps to small caps, a sign that investor optimism pervaded every level. On the sector front, the increases were also widespread here, with the sole exception of the energy sector, still struggling due to uncertainties on crude oil prices.

Despite this renewed appetite for risk in the stock market, investors have not given up on protection. Gold, for example, has hit new all-time highscurrently above $2,616 an ounce, supported by the weakness of the dollar and falling real yields. Expectations of a possible aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, scheduled for this week, have fueled these dynamics.. The bond market also benefited, as falling yields pushed up the value of securities.

The previous week, which had brought the sharp decline, had been dominated by concerns about economic growth. Uncomfortable labor market data and historic weakness in September fueled concerns among traders, leading many to sell. Then, as often happens in markets, the narrative flipped. More reassuring inflation data reinforced expectations of a rate cut by the Fed, which now remains the key element for the next market moves. The question everyone is asking is simple, but essential: how incisive will this cut be?

While a 50 basis point cut had previously raised concerns among investors, sentiment has changed today. The odds of a cut of this magnitude have risen from 30% last week to 59% now.. This confidence reflects a market that seems ready to welcome a more aggressive move by the central bank.

Although the markets have gone through phases of anxiety, it is not correct to interpret these signals as an end of the bull cycle.. On the contrary, the resilience of the markets in the face of recession fears has been encouraging. However, the combination of concerns about economic growth and political uncertainty related to the upcoming US elections could lead to new periods of volatility.. It is important to remember that markets are near all-time highs, after two years of strong gains, and this should be a key consideration in investors’ portfolio decisions. Stocks have historically tended to rise after the first Fed cut, assuming there is no recession.

As we anticipated, volatility was the absolute protagonist in September. Those who are not willing to tolerate sudden swings will have to arm themselves with patience: The market is approaching its traditionally most critical period of the year, the next two weeks, which have seen the biggest declines on the S&P 500 since 1950.

GLooking ahead, attention inevitably shifts to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting.ì, one of the most important events for the markets in 2024. After the Fed’s decision, Thursday will be the turn of the Bank of England, which is expected to keep interest rates unchanged. Friday, instead, will be the turn of the Bank of Japan.

In the US, all eyes will be on the monetary policy decision, with the Fed expected to cut interest rates for the first time since March 2020, making this one of the most important central bank meetings in recent history. As previously reported, most traders see a 50bp cut as the most likely outcome, a significant shift especially considering that for the past 14 years, the Fed has done exactly what the market had predicted ahead of the meeting. The central bank will also provide updated economic projections, with traders expecting more than a full percentage point of easing this year.

Still in the United States, Several key economic data points will be in focus: Retail sales are expected to slow, with a forecast increase of 0.2%, after an unexpected 1% increase in July. Industrial production, which fell 0.6% in July, is likely to have stabilized. Other key indicators will include the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, and housing market data, such as the NAHB Market Index, building permits, housing starts, and existing home sales.

In the UK, attention will focus on inflation and the Bank of England meetingThe BoE is expected to keep interest rates unchanged after its recent 25 basis point cut. A key driver of the decision will be the inflation data, due on Wednesday. Annual inflation is expected to remain steady at 2.2%, above the BoE’s 2% target. Retail sales and public sector net borrowing data will also be closely watched throughout the week for further insights into the UK economy.

In Germany, the ZEW index of economic sentiment is expected to decline further, hitting an eight-month low, due to the deterioration in the economic outlook. In the euro area, flash consumer confidence data and final inflation data for the euro area and Italy will be released.

In Asia, the Bank of Japan is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, with many analysts seeing a rise only possible by the end of the year, probably between December and January. Meanwhile, data from China showed a sharper-than-expected slowdown in growth in industrial production and retail sales for the month of August. This data increases the pressure on the Chinese government to adopt new economic stimulus, an issue that is increasingly being discussed by observers. However, the impact on markets has been muted by the closure of Asian stock exchanges for the holiday.

On the corporate front, it will be a relatively quiet week in terms of earnings results, but there will still be some big names to watch. These include General Mills, famous for its Cheerios cereal, and FedEx, a global shipping giant and barometer of the global economy. Particular attention will be paid to the IAA Transportation conference, where comments from executives at Stellantis, whose stock is down 50% from this year’s highs, and BYD, the leader in China expansion, will be watched with interest. Additionally, Microsoft will hold a conference on the next steps in its Copilot tool on Monday.

Tuesday will mark the end of the lockup period for Reddit stock, while Deckers Outdoor’s 6-1 split will kick off that same day. Also Tuesday will see the start of Salesforce’s Dreamforce 2024 event, which is set to garner a lot of attention from the tech industry.

Finally, the week will end with the so-called “triple witch,” a quarterly event that occurs when stock index futures, index options, and stock options expire simultaneously. This phenomenon tends to bring with it increased volatility, something that savvy investors will want to keep an eye on.

*Italian market analyst at eToro