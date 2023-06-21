The President of the United States Federal Reserves (Fed), Jerome Powell, recognized this Wednesday that, after the pause in June, during the coming months it is likely that interest rates will continue to rise, an increase that will depend on the economic data produced in the coming weeks.

“Almost all the participants of the Federal Open Market Committee”the body of the Fed that decides on rate hikes, believe that it will be “appropriate to raise interest rates a little more by the end of the year,” he told the Committee on Financial Services of the US House of Representatives.

The Fed, he added, will continue to make its decisions “meeting by meeting,” based on “the totality of the incoming data and its implications for the outlook for economic activity and inflation, as well as the balance of risks.”

The “inflationary pressures” pointed out the president of the US regulator, “remain high” and the process of bringing inflation back down to 2% “has a long way to go.”



All this despite the fact that the year-on-year inflation rate fell considerably in May, nine tenths, to stand at 4%, its lowest level since March 2021. It was the second steepest drop in the consumer price index since it started to decline 11 months ago.

As he does every semester, Powell appeared in the aforementioned committee of the Lower House and submitted to questions from the congressmen.

He explained that if last year, when the rate hikes began, it was the speed at which rates were raised that was important and there were several consecutive 0.75 point hikes, given “how far” the Fed has gone, the appropriate now it is “do it at a more moderate pace”.

This appearance comes a week after the Fed decided on June 14 to take a break and not raise interest rates this month.

Thus, they remain in a range of between 5% and 5.25%, the highest level since mid-2007, after a streak of ten consecutive increases carried out to lower inflation.

Powell did not then rule out further raising them in the future, acknowledging that most committee members believe some further increases are likely to be appropriate.

Powell then did not rule out continuing to raise them in the future and acknowledged that most Committee members consider it likely that some additional increases are appropriate this year to bring inflation to 2%, a position that he defended before Congress today.

“We remain committed to bringing inflation down to our 2% target and keeping inflation expectations well anchored over the long term. Reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below-trend growth and some easing of market conditions.” job market,” Powell acknowledged today.

The Fed published its economic forecasts last week, which are an average of the estimates made by the members of the committee, and in them it calculated that inflation will continue to moderate this year until it stands at 3.2%, and at 2.5 % in 2024.

He does not expect the desired objective to be reached even in 2025, the year in which he calculates that inflation will stand at 2.1%.

Although this does not mean that rates will continue to rise until 2% is reached, Powell qualified today, but that the final rate will depend on a balance between prices, employment and financial stability.

Thus, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the way in which said policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial factors. In his speech, Powell referred to the state of the banking system, which is “solid and resilient,” he said.

“Recent bank failures, including the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and the resulting banking stress have highlighted the importance of ensuring we have the right rules in place for banks of this size. We are committed to addressing these vulnerabilities for a stronger banking system. “, he claimed.

In this sense, he said that it is necessary to have “stricter regulation around liquidity and uninsured deposits.”



Faced with runaway inflation as a result of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the Fed began on March 17, 2022, to raise rates. It did so with 25 basis points and rose 50 more in May. Then he started to step on the gas and made four 75 basis point climbs.

In December it rose half a point and this year it began to slow down with three increases of 25 basis points until the pause announced last week.

The next meeting of the Fed will take place on July 25 and 26 and before the end of the year the members of the committee will hold another three meetings in September, October and December.

EFE