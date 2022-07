BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s federal public debt rose 2.51% in June over May to 5.846 trillion reais, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

In the same period, the domestic public securities debt rose by 119.4 billion reais, to 5.595 trillion reais.

(By Bernardo Caram)

