BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s federal public debt rose 1.60% in November over October, to 5.871 trillion reais, the National Treasury said on Tuesday.

In the period, the internal public securities debt increased by 1.59%, to 5.616 trillion reais.

(By Bernardo Caram)

The post Federal public debt rises 1.6% in November, says the Treasury appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Federal #public #debt #rises #November #Treasury #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO