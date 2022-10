BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s federal public debt dropped 0.51% in September from August to 5.752 trillion reais, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

In the period, the domestic public securities debt fell by 0.72%, to 5.496 trillion reais.

(By Bernardo Caram)

