According to the Federal Prosecutor's Office, there were three arrests in Berlin and one in Rotterdam. The men were apparently supposed to locate a weapons depot and keep the weapons ready for attacks on Jewish institutions.

IIn Germany and the Netherlands, a total of four suspected members of the terrorist organization Hamas who are said to have planned attacks were arrested. According to the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe on Thursday, there were three arrests in Berlin and one in Rotterdam. Accordingly, three of those arrested are said to have been looking for an earth depot with weapons that had already been set up earlier.

The weapons should have been brought to Berlin and kept ready for possible attacks on Jewish institutions. All four arrested are strongly suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organization. One of them has so far only been temporarily arrested; he is said to have supported the others.

According to tagesschau.de The men are said to have been arrested at midday. According to the report, the men were in the process of retrieving weapons from an earth depot. There is said to have been no concrete attack plan, reported tagesschau.de.

More information coming soon on FAZ.NET.