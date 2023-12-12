Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

The Federal Prosecutor's Office has brought charges against 27 “Reich citizens”. They are said to have planned a violent coup and knowingly risked deaths.

Karlsruhe – The Federal Prosecutor's Office filed charges for the first time after the large-scale anti-terror raid against so-called Reich citizens around a year ago. There are a total of 27 suspects, as the authorities announced on Tuesday in Karlsruhe. She accuses them, among other things, of membership and support of a terrorist organization. The proceedings are to be conducted before the higher regional courts in Frankfurt am Main, Munich and Stuttgart. They must decide whether to admit the charges and schedule a trial.

On December 7, 2022, the Federal Prosecutor's Office had 25 women and men arrested in several federal states, Austria and Italy. These included the earlier ones AfD-Bundestag member Birgit Malsack-Winkemann and a soldier from the Special Forces Command (KSK) of the Bundeswehr. The entrepreneur Henry XIII is considered one of the ringleaders. Prince Reuss.

The circle of suspects is much larger and is constantly growing as the investigation progresses. Many of them are in custody.

During a raid against so-called “Reich citizens”, masked police officers led Prince Reuss (centre) to a police vehicle after searching the house of Heinrich XIII. (Archive photo) © Boris Roessler/dpa/archive image

“Reich Citizen” indictment: The accused are said to have planned the overthrow of democracy and the storming of the Bundestag

The accused are said to have planned to overthrow the political system in Germany. They knowingly accepted deaths. The investigators explained at the time that they had already drawn up the basic structures for their own state order. As head of state, Henry XIII would have. Prince Reuss should act. Departments had also already been distributed: the former judge Malsack-Winkemann should have been responsible for the judiciary.

The central body of the group is a “council”. A transitional government should have negotiated the new political order in Germany with the Allied victorious powers of the Second World War. “From the association’s point of view, the central contact for these negotiations is currently exclusively the Russian Federation.”

It was said that a “military arm” should “eliminate” the democratic constitutional state at the level of the municipalities, districts and municipalities. Soldiers and police officers were specifically targeted for the coupsaid the Federal Prosecutor's Office. Another plan, according to the investigation, was to force a small armed group into the German Bundestag.

Around 23,000 people are part of the “Reichsbürger” scene

“Reich citizens” are people who do not recognize the Federal Republic and its democratic structures. Last year, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution counted around 23,000 followers in the scene. More than five percent – around 1,250 people – are people with right-wing extremist views. Around 2,300 “Reich citizens” and “self-administrators” are considered violence-oriented. (nak/dpa)