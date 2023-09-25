Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Publicly searches for left-wing extremist Johann G.: Federal Prosecutor General Peter Frank. © SPM-Gruppe/dpa/Uli Deck/Montage

His girlfriend Lina E. is in prison, now he is wanted: The Federal Prosecutor General is looking for left-wing extremist and neo-Nazi hunter Johann G. – with a bounty.

Leipzig – There is a hefty reward for information: Federal Prosecutor General Peter Frank has now stepped up his efforts in the search for left-wing extremist Johann G. The 30-year-old G. is the head of the so-called “Hammer Gang” and is considered one of the most wanted left-wing extremists in Germany.

“The accused is strongly suspected of having taken part in several politically motivated physical attacks as a member of a criminal organization. The victims suffered some serious injuries,” said the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) together with the Saxony State Criminal Police Office and the Federal Prosecutor General on Monday (September 25th). A bounty of 10,000 euros was offered.

Left-wing extremist Hammer gang: BKA hunts Lina E.’s friend after trial with a bounty of 10,000 euros

Johann G. has been in hiding since 2020. According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, he is said to be one of the “central actors” of the so-called “Hammer Gang”. The left-wing extremist group is accused of having targeted neo-Nazis since 2018. They got their name because they hit the victims with hammers during their attacks. Lina E. was also there, along with three other members of the group in May was sentenced to several years in prison before the Dresden Higher Regional Court. Lina E., whose conviction sparked mass protests from the left-wing extremist scene, and Johann G. are said to have been engaged at one time, according to various media reports.

Hunting for neo-Nazis: Federal Prosecutor General accuses Johann G. of several allegations

Johann G. has already been convicted of breach of the peace. The Federal Prosecutor General is now accusing the 30-year-old left-wing extremist of further crimes. Among other things, he is said to have been present during a robbery in Budapest. At least eight German suspected neo-Nazis are said to have been injured, some seriously, with kicks, manslaughter and irritant gas. Johann G. is also accused of taking part in an attack on a neo-Nazi bar. Saxon investigators are said to have recognized him from video images.

The investigators assume that the group prepared meticulously for the attacks and actions. It was said that the hammer gang mostly acted in small groups so as not to attract attention. Johann G. is said to be 1.71 meters tall and have a strong, athletic figure. However, there are no current photos of the man. The most striking feature, it was said, was the tattoos on his hands. He had the word “Hate” immortalized on the finger of one hand and “Cops” (police officers) on the fingers of the other hand. (jkf)