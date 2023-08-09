Home page politics

An official is accused of acting as a secret service agent for Russia. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

A German official is said to have contacted the Russian embassy several times “of his own accord” and offered to work with him. An arrest warrant has now been issued.

Karlsruhe – The federal prosecutor’s office in Koblenz arrested a German official on suspicion of being a secret service agent for Russia. As the authority in Karlsruhe announced, the employee at the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Bundeswehr was arrested by BKA officials.

His home and workplace were also searched. The accused is strongly suspected of having worked for a foreign secret service.

From May of this year, the man is said to have contacted the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian Embassy in Berlin several times “of his own accord” and offered to work together. In doing so, he transmitted information from his professional activity – “for the purpose of forwarding it to a Russian intelligence service”.

The investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant against the accused. The investigations were conducted in close cooperation with the Federal Office for the Military Counterintelligence Service and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. dpa