The Federal Public Prosecution warned that the violation of refraining from installing or registering the smart application, or carrying the electronic means for tracking cases of isolation or quarantine, or causing its loss or destruction, or disrupting the network or communication, carries a fine of 10 thousand dirhams, with the violator charging the value of the electronic means If it is lost or damaged.

The Public Prosecution stated, through its official accounts on social media, that in the event of loss or destruction of any of the supplies of the means, a fine of 1000 dirhams, with the violator charging the value of the lost or damaged supplies, according to the updated schedule of violations and administrative penalties issued by the State Attorney General’s decision No. (38) For the year 2020 and its amendments.

The state uses many smart solutions to track cases of “Covid-19” and control its spread, and one of the most prominent of these smart solutions is the “Al-Husn” application, which allows knowledge of people in contact with cases infected with the “Covid-19” virus, and provides a feature to view the results of medical examinations for “Covid-19” easily.

The Abu Dhabi government uses the smart electronic bracelet as part of its efforts to implement health isolation measures and limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19). The electronic bracelet works as a tracking and monitoring device and is linked to the “Al-Husn” application, and the bracelet is used to ensure that people who are subject to domestic isolation apply They stay in their homes for the duration of the isolation.

The smart bracelet helps in determining and tracking the geographical location of the patient, and making sure that he does not leave the house and risking the health of other members of society, and these smart tools are provided to patients free of charge, according to the UAE government portal.





